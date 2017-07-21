Armenian president urges Luys Foundation students to link own success with country’s achievements

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Luys Foundation scholarship students from all over the world have arrived in Armenia to cooperate and work together on several projects of the foundation on the sidelines of the “Let’s develop Armenia together” program, for the benefit of community development.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan held a meeting with the youth of Luys, who have worked during the summer in five communities of Armenia and Artsakh – in Stepanakert, Gyumri, Vanadzor, Dilijan and Gargar.

They’ve also worked in Yerevan, implementing projects in entrepreneurship, rights, architecture, transportation, alternative energy and other sectors.

The president wished good luck to the scholarship students of Luys, urging them to link their own successes with the country’s successes and realize their own role in the development of the country.

“I am very happy for this meeting, because this kind of meetings have long become tradition, but they haven’t become an ordinary thing and aren’t an end in itself.

I am also happy because I always meet the young people, I always use every occasion and chance for interaction, because I am sure that this is the best way to keep the hand on our society’s pulse, because the youth has a sharp eye, they see the future and they are able to orientate very well in this rapidly changing world. Certainly, what I’m saying isn’t in an abstract sense, and I think that for anyone who follows our politics it is obvious that for many years one of our most important emphases was the development of education and science”, the president said.

According to the president, the Luys Foundation, the network of Tumo creative centers, which will definitely be expanded, and a number of other educational centers prove this long-term policy, the results of which will become clear in the future.

“And these results, of course, will very positively impact the development of our country’s economy and the welfare of our people”, the president said, emphasizing that such victories create an Armenia, the cooperation with which is on one hand honorable for many countries, and on the other hand usual, because Armenia is heading towards the rank of developed countries.

President Sargsyan emphasized that there is a need to make strategic changes in the Luys foundation and to centralize the activity on training such specialists who are needed in Armenia. Namely the president pointed out IT professionals and architects.

Jacqueline Karaslanyan, the executive director of the foundation’s educational program, mentioned that they’ve chosen the top 10 programs, which were presented to the president by the students.

One of the programs was presented by Arsen Vasilyan, who studies in the American MIT’s physics and computer science faculty. He mentioned that it’s already two years that the MIT and Luys foundation are cooperating, and holding joint lectures for students throughout Armenia. In 2017, they worked in Vanadzor’s technological center.