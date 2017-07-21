Armenian U20 Basketball team defeats Azerbaijan in European championship

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The U20 basketball team of Armenia won the match against the Azerbaijani team in Romania.

The match was part of the European B division championship.

The first quarter ended 25:15. Even though the Azerbaijanis scored points and the second quarter ended equal 42:42, the third quarter ended with Armenia’s advantage of 62:55.

Eventually, the match ended 82:80 with Armenia’s victory.