Sevan Startup Summit 2017 to feature Camp Fire Pitch

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The Sevan Startup Summit 2017, an annual business forum, will be held July 24-31 on the Lake Sevan shore.

The event will bring together more than 100 startup teams, programmers, investors, mentors and business trainers from over 10 countries, and will feature discussions, competitions and new discoveries.

The event is organized by Startup Armenia Foundation, with Ameriabank acting as the main partner.

For the first time in Armenia, a Camp Fire Pitch will be held during the event.

Startup Armenia founder Hakob Hakobyan says they are all geared up to host over 1 thousand of participants.

“There will be 7 main competitions, more than 100 startup teams, more than 1500 volunteers during the business forum. Ameriabank will provide Big Batlle – the grand prix, which can be a huge boost for the startup”, he said.

An Ameriabank official said the bank was eager to join since it highly values the development of innovative businesses in the country.