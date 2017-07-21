Russia ready to consider Lapshin transfer from Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s justice ministry said it can consider the transfer of Alexander Lapshin from Azerbaijan, upon the jailed blogger’s request, Ria Novosti reported.

Russia said if Lapshin requests the extradition, they will contact Azerbaijan’s justice ministry in accordance to the 1998 convention.

The conditions for the extradition are two: court’s verdict and the convict’s desire.

Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin was sentenced to three years imprisonment in Azerbaijan, for visiting Artsakh. An illegitimate arrest warrant was issued by Baku, followed by the travel blogger’s arrest in Belarus and extradition to Baku, which sparked huge controversy and public discontent among scholars, journalists, human rights activists and politicians.