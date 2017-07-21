No link between Artsakh’s domestic politics and border escalation, says analyst

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. The tension in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact has nothing to do with the constitutional changes or the presidential election in Artsakh. The escalation is simply Azerbaijan’s strategy, however no serious actions should be expected from Azerbaijan for at least a few years, political analyst Alexander Iskandaryan told a July 21 press conference.

“Artsakh isn’t acting in order to please anyone. The international community can’t view the constitutional changes as a deviation from democracy. The constitutional referendum was simply an internal process relating to the development of Artsakh’s politics and the people”, Iskandaryan said, adding that this is another phase of development for the country.

According to him, Azerbaijan understands that it can’t solve the NK conflict with large-scale operations, but neither can it with diplomacy.

The border escalation is simply Azerbaijan’s strategy, an attempt to psychologically pressure Armenians.

“However, from a political perspective, no serious shifts will happen from the Azerbaijani side anytime soon”, he said.

Iskandaryan says Artsakh and Azerbaijan are incomparable in terms of democracy. Azerbaijan is in a middle-eastern regime, similar to Uzbekistan’s former regime.