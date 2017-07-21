Police declare manhunt for suspected killer of psychologist

YEREVAN, JULY 21, ARMENPRESS. Police declared a manhunt for the suspected killer of Professor Ruben Poghosyan, the scientific director of AYG psychological services center, the investigative committee told ARMENPRESS.

According to the investigation, the professor was stabbed by a 34 year old client of the center, identified as H. Hambardzumyan.

An arrest warrant has been issued by the court.

Law enforcement agencies are searching for the suspected murderer.