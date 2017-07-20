Food safety service scrutinizes dairy production branch amid heightened control

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The state service for food safety of Armenia is engaged in large-scale operations, the service’s boss Ishkhan Karapetyan said after today’s Cabinet meeting.

“Studies are being carried out in various production facilities, dairy processing and ice-cream producing companies. Phytosanitary monitoring and supervision on livestock products is in process”, he said, adding that the service is introducing standards for bread and meat transporting vehicles, which will be mandatory from September 1 in Yerevan.

Karapetyan said the service will provide further information.