Infamous Perincek to run for president in Turkey

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Doghu Perincek, the infamous chairman of Turkey’s Vatan party, who is known for his hatred towards Armenians by his outrageous public Armenophobic statements, will run for presidential office in Turkey’s 2019 election, Sputnik reported.

A party spokesman told a local TV channel that Perincek will be one of the presidential candidates.

In 2007, Perincek received criminal conviction by a Swiss court for publicly denying the Armenian Genocide and hate speech.