Infamous Perincek to run for president in Turkey
YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Doghu Perincek, the infamous chairman of Turkey’s Vatan party, who is known for his hatred towards Armenians by his outrageous public Armenophobic statements, will run for presidential office in Turkey’s 2019 election, Sputnik reported.
A party spokesman told a local TV channel that Perincek will be one of the presidential candidates.
In 2007, Perincek received criminal conviction by a Swiss court for publicly denying the Armenian Genocide and hate speech.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 13:45 Russia to supply tanks to Iraq
- 13:31 We wanna defeat every opponent, be it City, Real or Barcelona – says Mkhitaryan
- 13:21 Infamous Perincek to run for president in Turkey
- 13:11 New deputy minister of territorial administration & development appointed
- 13:08 Government specifies licensing procedure for casinos
- 12:53 Armenia joins UN’s space Rescue Agreement
- 12:36 Armenia to announce int’l tender for single transportation route network
- 12:17 Eurasian Economic Union countries discuss price-formation regulations of gas and oil
- 12:13 Armenian government ratifies joint military detachment deal with Russia
- 11:54 Azeri kangaroo court sentences Lapshin to 3 years imprisonment
- 11:45 Armenia’s wrestler Mihran Harutyunyan to undergo another surgery in Poland
- 11:37 PM Karapetyan instructs to tackle and regulate unlicensed use of natural resources
- 11:15 US Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
- 10:52 National Day of Armenia to be held August 16 in Astana Expo 2017
- 10:48 US President Trump nominates defense contractor executive as Army Secretary
- 10:00 Regular tourism bus routes launched in Artsakh
- 09:54 German-Turkish relations plunge into crisis, foreign minister Gabriel cuts short vacation
- 09:48 Armenian Eagles Foundation from USA supports bordering villages with business financing
- 09:43 5,6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s north-east
- 09:34 Turkey warns Germany on possible assassination attempt on Erdogan
- 09:12 European Stocks up - 19-07-17
- 09:10 US stocks up - 19-07-17
- 09:09 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-07-17
- 09:08 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 19-07-17
- 09:07 Oil Prices Up - 19-07-17
- 07.19-21:06 US Congressmen join protest of Armenians, Kurds and Yazidis outside Turkish embassy in Washington D.C.
- 07.19-20:50 Armenian taxi driver returns German Ambassador’s lost mobile phone
- 07.19-20:45 President of Artsakh hosts Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan
- 07.19-20:36 PM Karapetyan congratulates Bako Sahakyan on his re-election as President of Artsakh
- 07.19-20:11 At times of need we will again show the effectiveness of use of new weapons – Defense Ministry spox
- 07.19-19:50 In last decade GVA per employee/ capita in Armenia records noticeable increase
- 07.19-19:41 ‘I’m happy because we have an opportunity to serve our homeland’ – President of Artsakh
- 07.19-18:35 Iranian Parliament approves bill on joint use of Noordooz-Meghri border gateway between Armenia and Iran
- 07.19-18:28 Armeniatravel website to enable tourists to clearly develop their route in Armenia
- 07.19-18:03 President Sargsyan sends congratulatory letter to President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan
14:43, 07.15.2017
Viewed 3916 times Azerbaijan cuts ties with Uber and Yandex.Taxi for company’s director being ethnic Armenian
19:48, 07.13.2017
Viewed 3343 times European Parliament lawmakers call on Azerbaijan to stop using own civilians as human shield
14:45, 07.14.2017
Viewed 2558 times ‘Mkhitaryan puts Armenia on the map’ – Marca
14:44, 07.13.2017
Viewed 2464 times Business environment between Armenia and EU will further improve in case of signing the new agreement – French Ambassador
17:17, 07.13.2017
Viewed 2260 times Yandex Taxi & Uber ink 3,7 billion dollar deal, new service available in Armenia