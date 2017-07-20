Government specifies licensing procedure for casinos

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. At today’s Cabinet meeting, the government passed a decision which specifies the licensing procedures for major casinos.

Finance minister Vardan Aramyan introduced the bill to the Cabinet.

“By the decision, if the founders of the casino are several investors, the license will be provided to only one of them – with the agreement of the remaining others”, the minister said.

According to the law, new casinos can operate in designated areas only – in Sevan, Tsakhkadzor, Jermuk and Meghri.

Exceptions include investment programs worth over 100 million dollars.