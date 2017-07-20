US President Trump nominates defense contractor executive as Army Secretary
YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The US Trump administration plans to name Mark Esper as its nominee for Army secretary, administration and congressional sources confirmed to CNN.
Esper is the third person the Trump administration has named as its pick for Army secretary after the first two picks both dropped out — one over financial vetting issues and the other amid a backlash over controversial comments on LGBT issues, CNN reports.
Esper is a defense lobbyist for Raytheon and has been head of the company's government relations arm since 2010.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 11:37 PM Karapetyan instructs to tackle and regulate unlicensed use of natural resources
- 11:15 US Senator John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor
- 10:52 National Day of Armenia to be held August 16 in Astana Expo 2017
- 10:48 US President Trump nominates defense contractor executive as Army Secretary
- 10:00 Regular tourism bus routes launched in Artsakh
- 09:54 German-Turkish relations plunge into crisis, foreign minister Gabriel cuts short vacation
- 09:48 Armenian Eagles Foundation from USA supports bordering villages with business financing
- 09:43 5,6 magnitude earthquake hits Japan’s north-east
- 09:34 Turkey warns Germany on possible assassination attempt on Erdogan
- 09:12 European Stocks up - 19-07-17
- 09:10 US stocks up - 19-07-17
- 09:09 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-07-17
- 09:08 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 19-07-17
- 09:07 Oil Prices Up - 19-07-17
- 07.19-21:06 US Congressmen join protest of Armenians, Kurds and Yazidis outside Turkish embassy in Washington D.C.
- 07.19-20:50 Armenian taxi driver returns German Ambassador’s lost mobile phone
- 07.19-20:45 President of Artsakh hosts Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan
- 07.19-20:36 PM Karapetyan congratulates Bako Sahakyan on his re-election as President of Artsakh
- 07.19-20:11 At times of need we will again show the effectiveness of use of new weapons – Defense Ministry spox
- 07.19-19:50 In last decade GVA per employee/ capita in Armenia records noticeable increase
- 07.19-19:41 ‘I’m happy because we have an opportunity to serve our homeland’ – President of Artsakh
- 07.19-18:35 Iranian Parliament approves bill on joint use of Noordooz-Meghri border gateway between Armenia and Iran
- 07.19-18:28 Armeniatravel website to enable tourists to clearly develop their route in Armenia
- 07.19-18:03 President Sargsyan sends congratulatory letter to President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan
- 07.19-17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-07-17
- 07.19-17:35 Asian Stocks down - 19-07-17
- 07.19-17:33 His Holiness Garegin II congratulates Bako Sahakyan on his re-election as President of Artsakh
- 07.19-17:19 Artsakh’s military will always remain in the country, Armenian top lawmaker’s response to Cavusoglu’s “ludicrous” statement
- 07.19-17:03 Soldier wounded in landmine explosion in Armenia’s Ararat province
- 07.19-16:59 Project on creating center for visits in Byurakan Observatory presented to President Sargsyan
- 07.19-16:55 ‘Is it OK to insult history of Armenians?’ Turkish lawmaker criticizes oppression of minorities in parliament
- 07.19-16:35 Minister Karayan introduced on tourism programs of Syunik province
- 07.19-16:28 60,000 jobs to be created in Armenia’s provinces by 2025
- 07.19-16:18 Russian Federation Council ratifies joint detachment deal with Armenia
- 07.19-16:17 Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE monitoring mission to frontline positions in Artsakh LoC
14:43, 07.15.2017
Viewed 3895 times Azerbaijan cuts ties with Uber and Yandex.Taxi for company’s director being ethnic Armenian
19:48, 07.13.2017
Viewed 3322 times European Parliament lawmakers call on Azerbaijan to stop using own civilians as human shield
14:45, 07.14.2017
Viewed 2529 times ‘Mkhitaryan puts Armenia on the map’ – Marca
14:44, 07.13.2017
Viewed 2425 times Business environment between Armenia and EU will further improve in case of signing the new agreement – French Ambassador
17:17, 07.13.2017
Viewed 2225 times Yandex Taxi & Uber ink 3,7 billion dollar deal, new service available in Armenia