US President Trump nominates defense contractor executive as Army Secretary

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. The US Trump administration plans to name Mark Esper as its nominee for Army secretary, administration and congressional sources confirmed to CNN.

Esper is the third person the Trump administration has named as its pick for Army secretary after the first two picks both dropped out — one over financial vetting issues and the other amid a backlash over controversial comments on LGBT issues, CNN reports.

Esper is a defense lobbyist for Raytheon and has been head of the company's government relations arm since 2010.