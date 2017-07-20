Turkey warns Germany on possible assassination attempt on Erdogan

YEREVAN, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Turkish security agencies had notified German law enforcement agencies on a probable assassination attempt on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prior to the G20 in Hamburg, Die Welt reported.

According to the German newspaper, before the summit’s launch German police received a letter saying “people dressed in German police uniforms might attempt an attack on the Turkish president”.

In addition, the letter mentioned the identity of the potential assailant. According to Die Welt, the potential attacker was said to be a former Turkish cop.

German police confirmed to Die Welt that they’ve indeed received the warning, but they’ve ruled out a similar attack possibility.