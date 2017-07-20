LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-07-17
LONDON, JULY 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 july:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.95% to $1907.00, copper price down by 0.23% to $5973.00, lead price down by 2.14% to $2278.00, nickel price up by 0.03% to $9650.00, tin price down by 0.03% to $19975.00, zinc price down by 1.71% to $2776.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price down by 1.29% to $57250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
