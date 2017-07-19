Russian Federation Council ratifies joint detachment deal with Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 19, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s Federation Council (upper house) has ratified the agreement on forming joint troops with Armenia, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier on July 14, the country’s State Duma (lower house) had ratified the deal.

The agreement was signed on November 30, 2016 in Moscow. It defines the rules and regulations of forming and deploying the troops. Issues related to information exchange and technical matters are also regulated under the deal.



“The detachment is formed in the Caucasian region of the Collective Security, with the purpose of timely discovery of military offensive preparations, to carry out control of the common land borders, as well as participate in the air, radio-electronic and information infrastructure defense”, the State Duma said in a statement.