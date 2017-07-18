President of Artsakh hosts Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk

STEPANAKERT, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan hosted Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on July 18, press service of the Artsakh President’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting a number of issues relating to the ongoing situation in the Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact were touched upon.