“Great Shame” – Lawmaker Garo Paylan angered by Turkey’s oppression against activists

YEREVAN, JULY 18, ARMENPRESS. A Turkish Court didn’t allow Garo Paylan, the lawmaker of Armenian origin, to be present at the trials of the 10 human rights activists.

Paylan said on Twitter that he was forced to listen to the developments from behind the door.

After the trial ended, Paylan said : “ Great Shame: Activists Idil Eser, Özlem Dalkıran, Veli Acu, Günal Kurşun, Ali Gharavi and Peter Steudtner have been jailed. Human rights have been jailed”.

With great sorrow Paylan said that Turkey has reached the same level as North Korea.

He also shared a photo which was taken with the activists as they were leaving the courtroom.

On July 5, 10 activists were arrested in Istanbul. Four have been released.

The activists are accused for being members of terrorist groups. The jailed includes Amnesty International Turkey office head Idil Eser.

Amnesty International urged to pressure Turkey to immediately stop the prosecution and release them.

The US has also expressed concern.