Agreement on joint troops between Armenia and Russia submitted for Government’s ratification

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The agreement on joint troops between Armenia and Russia has been submitted for the Armenian Government’s ratification, reports Armenpress.

The issue is included in the Government’s July 20 session agenda.

On July 14 the Russian State Duma has already ratified the agreement.

The agreement, signed on November 30, 2016, defines the procedure on forming and using joint troops.

“The troops are formed in the collective security Caucasian region aimed at detecting the preparation of military attack on time, controlling the common land border, as well as taking part in the protection of air, radio-electronic and information infrastructures”, the State Duma said in a statement.

The agreement has been signed for five years with the possibility to automatically extend it for the same timeframe.