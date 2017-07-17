Berlin exhibition guide on Bible translations also focuses on Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. The opening ceremony of international exhibition organized by the Berlin State Library and the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation was held in the Pergamon Museum on July 14.

The event was attended by Armenia’s Ambassador to Germany Ashot Smbatyan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry told Armenpress.

“The ancient translations of the Bible in different languages of the world were presented at the exhibition. The Armenian translation of the Bible was presented for the first time in the list of these exhibits. The information guide dedicated to the exhibition mentions that Armenia became the world’s first Christian country in 301 AD, and in 405 AD creation of Armenian alphabet by Mesrop Mashtots enabled to translate the Bible in Armenian”, the Ministry said.