‘Artsakh’s victory is the collective victory of Armenian people’ – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov on July 17 met with teachers participating in ‘Diaspora Summer School' program which is jointly carried out by Diaspora Ministry and the Yerevan State University, press service of the Parliament told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan. She presented the goal of the summer school program and the directions of lectures held within the frames of the program.

By the proposal of Eduard Sharmazanov, the meeting participants paid tribute to the memory of police officers killed by gunmen who seized the police station on July 17, 2016 with a moment of silence.

Thereafter, Sharmazanov in his welcoming speech appreciated the activity of teachers at Armenian communities in Diaspora aimed at maintaining the Armenian identity.

Commenting on the proposal to grant Russian an official status in Armenia which was made during the meeting of Armenia’s Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan and Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin today, Sharmazanov said Armenian is the only official language in the Republic of Armenia and that is a constitutional norm.

During the Q&A session, the teachers voiced numerous questions relating to the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, prevention of migration, creation of jobs and strategic programs aimed at boosting repatriation, Diaspora’s participation in political processes and etc. Eduard Sharmazanov gave sufficient response to all questions.

He expressed confidence that the problem of Armenians in Diaspora is the maintenance of Armenian identity, whereas in Armenia the problem is the settlement of the Artsakh issue in favor of Armenians. He urged the Diaspora-Armenian teachers to make Artsakh recognizable to the world through their daily activities.

“Armenia supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict, but never through unilateral concessions. Artsakh’s victory is the collective victory of Armenian people”, he said.

The Vice Speaker called on to be united, stating that the guarantee of success of the Armenian people is the unity.

At the meeting Sharmazanov briefly introduced the activity of the Parliament, as well as the transition to the parliamentary system after the constitutional reforms.