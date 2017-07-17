Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 17-07-17

YEREVAN, 17 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 17 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.20 drams to 478.68 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.83 drams to 548.47 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 8.09 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 5.06 drams to 625.78 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 167.61 drams to 18934.22 drams. Silver price down by 3.79 drams to 241.78 drams. Platinum price вup by 55.68 drams to 14127.94 drams.