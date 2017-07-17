Sustainable growth in Armenia’s life expectancy
YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Sustainable growth is recorded in Armenia’s life expectancy, which is higher than the global average, the 2017 Armenian national competitiveness report said.
The report said life expectancy in Armenia exceeds 74 years. According to 2015 data, it amounts 74,8 years.
According to UN, it is expected that the figures will grow.
