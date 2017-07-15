Certain progress in Armenia-EAEU states trade turnover volume is noticeable

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia can ensure GDP growth first of all by increasing the export volume, Ashot Tavadyan – Doctor in Economics, Professor, member of the Eurasian expert club, told a press conference in Armenpress.

“Our economy is small and the main direction is export, especially the export of those products which have high added value, in other words, the talk is about the ready-made products. From this perspective we have certain positive progress”, he said.

This year there are positive figures on this direction. The external trade turnover volume has increased by 23.1% in January-May. Moreover, the export volume increased by 20.9% and the import volume by 24.4%.

If in January-May of 2016, the external trade turnover comprised 1 billion 857 million USD, in January-May of 2017 this number was 2 billion 286 million USD. This means that the growth rate comprised 23.1%.

As for the relations with the EAEU partners, here there is also a certain progress in trade turnover volume. The trade turnover volume with Belarus comprised 12.75 million USD or increased by 13.8%, and with Kazakhstan it was 1.8 million USD or increased by 71.1%.

It’s worth mentioning that Armenia’s export to the EAEU countries in 2016 has increased by 53%. According to specialists such figure gives hope and enables to suppose that Armenian businessmen will be able to overcome uncertainties in connection with perception of export to the EAEU states.

The economist attached importance to the process on boosting the investment field. He said coordinated work is necessary for that purpose.