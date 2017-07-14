Azeri prosecutor seeks 6.5 years imprisonment for Lapshin

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The trial of blogger Alexander Lapshin continued on July 14 in a Baku court in Azerbaijan.

State prosecutor Nasir Bayramov delivered a speech in the courtroom, APA reports.

The prosecutor seeks 6 and a half year imprisonment in a medium security prison for Lapshin. Bayramov also mentioned that after serving his sentence, the blogger must be deported from the country, according to law.

Lapshin’s attorney requested the court to adjourn.

The trial will continue on July 19.

The blogger was arrested in Belarus as Azerbaijan issued an arrest warrant, largely considered to be illegal by foreign experts and activists, after he visited Artsakh and publicly expressed his support for the country and criticized the Azerbaijani aggressive policy.