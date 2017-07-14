YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/69 - ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being’ returns to the list

YEREVAN, JULY 14, ARMENPRESS. The exclusive project of ARMENPRESS entitled ‘Yerevan Bestseller’ brings the top ten bestselling books of Yerevan every week.

Edgar Harutyunyan’s ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ is this week’s bestselling book of Yerevan. This is the second book of the author. ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ is about human relationship, love, friendship and betrayal.

Mark Aren’s ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’ is this week’s 2nd bestselling book.

The story describes the inner world of an Armenophobic Turkish former serviceman, when he, already an old man, suddenly hears a lullaby song that reminds him of his mother and later finds out that the song is in Armenian: realizing his parents were Armenians. He spends his remaining life searching the graves of his parents, without knowing that it was a misunderstanding.

‘The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas’ is ranked 3rd in the list. It is a 2006 Holocaust novel by Irish novelist John Boyne. Unlike the months of planning Boyne devoted to his other books, he said that he wrote the entire first draft of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in two and a half days, barely sleeping until he got to the end.

Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Picture Of Dorian Gray’ comes next in the bestselling list of the week. Dorian Gray is the subject of a full-length portrait in oil by Basil Hallward, an artist who is impressed and infatuated by Dorian's beauty; he believes that Dorian's beauty is responsible for the new mode in his art as a painter. Through Basil, Dorian meets Lord Henry Wotton, and he soon is enthralled by the aristocrat's hedonistic worldview: that beauty and sensual fulfillment are the only things worth pursuing in life.

‘The Alchemist’ by Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho is ranked 5th in the list. The novel is about having a dream and the dedication to making it come true, coupled with love, kindness and the ability to recognize a new country.

‘Give Me Your Hand, Kiddo’ by Gurgen Khanjyan is this week’s 6th bestselling book in the city. The novel is about a history of man eroded in times and realities, who is capable to overcome it. The book was edited by Arkmenik Nikoghosyan.

Milan Kundera’s ‘The Unbearable Lightness of Being’ is ranked 7th. It was published in 1984. The book chronicles the fragile nature of an individual's fate, theorizing that a single lifetime is insignificant in the scope of Nietzsche's concept of eternal return. In an infinite universe, everything is guaranteed to recur infinitely. In 1988, American director Philip Kaufman released a film adaptation.

‘The Old Man and the Sea’ by the American author Ernest Hemingway is ranked 8th in the list. The Old Man and the Sea is a novel written by the American author Ernest Hemingwayin 1951 in Cuba, and published in 1952. It was the last major work of fiction to be produced by Hemingway and published in his lifetime. One of his most famous works, it centers upon Santiago, an aging fisherman who struggles with a giant marlin far out in the Gulf Stream. The Old Man and the Sea was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1953 and was cited by the Nobel Committee as contributing to the awarding of the Nobel Prize in Literature to Hemingway in 1954.

Spencer Johnson’s ‘Who Moved My Cheese’ is 9th. Published on September 8, 1998, Who Moved My Cheese is a motivational business fable. The text describes change in one's work and life, and four typical reactions to those changes by two mice and two "little people," during their hunt for cheese. A New York Times business bestseller upon release, Who Moved My Cheese? remained on the list for almost five years and spent over 200 weeks on Publishers Weekly's hardcover nonfiction list. It has sold more than 26 million copies worldwide in 37 languages and remains one of the best-selling business books.

‘The Lady of the Camellias’ (La Dame aux Camélias) concludes this week’s list. Written by Alexandre Dumas, fils, when he was 23 years old, and first published in 1848, La Dame aux Camélias is a semi-autobiographical novel based on the author's brief love affair with a courtesan, Mari Duplessis. Set in mid-19th century France, the novel tells the tragic love story between fictional characters Marguerite Gautier, a demimondaine or courtesan suffering from consumption, and Armand Duval, a young bourgeois. Marguerite is nicknamed la dame aux camélias (French for 'the lady of the camellias') because she wears a red camellia when she's menstruating and unavailable for making love and a white camellia when she is available to her lovers.

Bookinist, Hay Girk, Edit Print and Zangak book stores were surveyed for the project.