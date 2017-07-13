Election of Istanbul’s Armenian patriarch may take place in November or December – Initiative group’s spox

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. The election of the Armenian patriarch of Istanbul can be held in late November or early December of 2017, Sepuh Aslangil – spokesperson of the Initiative group dealing with organization of the process of the election of patriarch, told Agos daily.

The spokesperson said they are going to form and release the voter lists, after which time is needed to examine all possible appeals. The same process will take place after releasing the names of candidates of patriarch.

“All these processes are of course time-consuming. And if there are no obstacles as a result of large number of appeals during this process, I think it will be possible to hold the election of a patriarch in late November or early December”, Sepuh Aslangil said.