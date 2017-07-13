President Sargsyan departs for Tavush province on working visit

YEREVAN, JULY 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has departed for Tavush province on a working visit on July 13, press service of the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The President visited one of the military units of the north-eastern border zone, toured the military unit and got acquainted with the military service and living conditions of soldiers, the conditions of engineering and fortification structures, as well as the combat readiness.

Serzh Sargsyan encouraged a group of distinguished officers and soldiers by giving them gifts. He congratulated the defenders of the Fatherland, wished them success, good service, adding that their honest service is highly appreciated and thanks to them Armenian people can live calmly, work and develop our Fatherland.

Serzh Sargsyan also participated in the opening ceremony of the new permanent place of the military unit located in Ijevan during which remarks were delivered by the Defense Minister, commander of the military unit, Spiritual leader of the Armed Forces, as well as one of soldiers. After the ceremony the President toured the military unit, got acquainted with the conditions, talked to the staff and dined with soldiers and commanders in the military canteen.

The same day the President gave an interview to Armenia TV’s ‘R-Evolution’ program at the Defense Ministry’s ‘Mountainous Armenia’ resort in Dilijan.

