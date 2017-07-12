It’s meaningless to talk about negotiations in the absence of permanent ceasefire, says political scientist

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. As long as permanent ceasefire is not established in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, speaking about negotiations is unnecessary, Garik Keryan - Chair of YSU Political Institutions and Processes, told a press conference in Armenpress.

“If there are still shots on the border, soldiers are killed, there cannot by any talk about negotiations. The violation of the ceasefire regime firstly blows the negotiation process. If we look at the dynamics of the previous years, we see that by the increase of border tension the negotiation process is dying”, Garik Keryan said.

According to him, today the situation is such that the 1994 ceasefire agreement is mostly not maintained. The April war, the events before and after it, the increase of border tension speak about it.

“In this sense, even if the meetings of the foreign ministers give nothing, end in zero result, in any case these meetings are important. If there are shots on the border, it must be somehow discussed. Therefore, I would not underestimate the importance of such meetings”, the political scientist said, adding that these meetings can create preconditions for eliminating the clashes and events in the border.

Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan Edward Nalbandian and Elmar Mammadyarov met on July 11 in Brussels upon the initiative and in presence of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.