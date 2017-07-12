Two out of three wounded Artsakh soldiers transported to Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. Two out of the three soldiers, who received shrapnel wounds of various degrees as a result of the Azerbaijani shelling, have been transported to Yerevan’s Central Military Hospital, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesman of Armenia’s Defense Ministry, told Armenpress.

He informed that the 3rd soldier continues treatment in the Stepnakaert hospital, and he is in normal condition.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan said one of the soldiers has been transported to a ward, and the other one is still in intensive care unit.

Starting from the morning of July 7 the Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact firing caliber weapons, D-30 and D-40 cannons, various caliber mortars and grenade launchers. As a result of the Azerbaijani shelling Defense Army servicemen Robert N. Gasparyan (1969), Hambardzum K. Harutyunyan (1997) and Vahe G. Badalyan (1998) sustained shrapnel wounds of various degrees.