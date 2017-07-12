Russia sends back Azerbaijani vegetables
YEREVAN, JULY 12, ARMENPRESS. As a result of sanitary inspections by Russian agriculture ministry officials over the Azerbaijani tomato imported to Kurgan region, more than 16 tons of tomatoes have been removed from the Russian market, the Azerbaijani media report citing the Russian media, Armenpress reports.
Based on the inspection it was revealed that the tomatoes imported from Azerbaijan contain toxic chemicals.
The Russian agriculture ministry strictly banned the sale of tomatoes, as well as tasked the respective specialists to clear the products from the toxic chemicals.
