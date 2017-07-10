‘By slandering others your political weight does not increase’ – Sharmazanov to opposition MPs

YEREVAN, JULY 10, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov says the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) has ensured complete transparency at the recent electoral processes and has fulfilled well its commitments, reports Armenpress.

During the parliamentary discussion of the report on the CEC activity, Sharmazanov commented on remarks of opposition MPs who criticized the CEC activity, reminding that it can be recorded from the assessments of the observer organizations, as well as political forces who received mandates based on the election results that the CEC has fulfilled well its obligations.

“In my opinion the Commission has ensured a complete transparency, it responded to all applications. Each process is assessed by results. There have been international observer missions which gave assessments, for instance, the OSCE/ODIHR says the elections were well organized, and others also stated that democratic elections were held. But here we listen to remarks on shameful electoral violations, but after April I didn’t hear such thing both from the Yelk and Tsarukyan blocs”, Sharmazanov added.

He stated that the CEC has also organized well the Yerevan City Council elections.

As for the critical speeches of some opposition lawmakers on the CEC activity, Eduard Sharmazanov said he sees more an oppositional race in these speeches. He said the RPA is the political force which demonstrated a political will, participated in the electoral processes and has gone to the change of the Electoral Code. “By slandering other your own political weight is not increasing”, Sharmazanov stated.