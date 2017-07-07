Putin and Trump talk Ukraine, Syria, cybersecurity and anti-terrorism fight

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he and his American counterpart Donald Trump have discussed the situation in Ukraine and Syria, as well as the fight against terrorism and cybersecurity issues during their first meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

“I had a very lengthy conversation with the US President. Numerous issues have accumulated: both Ukraine, Syria and others, some bilateral issues We once again returned to the fight against terrorism, cybersecurity”, Putin said during a conversation with Japan’s PM Abe, according to RIA Novosti.