Former FM of Azerbaijan admits failure of Baku’s diplomacy

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. Tofig Zulfugarov, the former foreign minister of Azerbaijan who served under Heydar Aliyev admitted that by comparing the foreign policies of Armenia and Azerbaijan it is clearly visible what mistakes and obvious failures the Azerbaijani side has in building its relations with the international community.

Zulfugarov made the comments in an interview to an Azerbaijani media outlet, which operates closely with Azerbaijan’s authorities.

Speaking about the recent developments and escalation in the border, he said that Azerbaijan is making several mistakes when communicating with international structures, unlike the effective foreign policy of Armenia.

“The main stimulus of this efficiency is the accurate combination of Armenia’s active foreign policy, military strategy and political strategy. I think that Azerbaijan must carry out immediate reforms in its foreign political strategy, otherwise it will continue to fail in foreign policy. This cannot go on like this anymore”, he said.

The OSCE Minsk Group made a statement regarding the July 4 escalation, urging to immediately stop military operations.