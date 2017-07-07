Foreign buyers arrive to take part in “Armenia: Days of Jewelry 2017”

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. The first exhibition-fair of Armenian jewelers entitled “Armenia: Days of Jewelry 2017” will be organized July 7-9 in the “World of Gold” trade-industry complex in Yerevan.

Nearly 750 Armenian jewelry companies will present their production to over 65 buyers fro various countries.

Gagik Mkrtchyan, advisor to the minister of economic development and investments praised the event and said it is another occasion to present Armenian-made products to the world.

“More than 60 buyers have arrived from various countries. It is a very good platform to try and sell our products in the world”, he said.

The exhibition-fair will be organized twice a year, with the next one due in October.