YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/68 - Young author Narek Galstyan’s novel returns to the list

YEREVAN, JULY 7, ARMENPRESS. 'Yerevan Bestseller' brings the top ten bestselling books of Yerevan every week.

Mark Aren’s ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’ is this week’s bestselling book of Yerevan. The story describes the inner world of an Armenophobic Turkish former serviceman, when he, already an old man, suddenly hears a lullaby song that reminds him of his mother and later finds out that the song is in Armenian: realizing his parents were Armenians. He spends his remaining life searching the graves of his parents, without knowing that it was a misunderstanding.

Edgar Harutyunyan’s ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ comes next. This is the second book of the author. ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ is about human relationship, love, friendship and betrayal.

Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Picture Of Dorian Gray’ is ranked 3rd in the bestselling list of the week. Dorian Gray is the subject of a full-length portrait in oil by Basil Hallward, an artist who is impressed and infatuated by Dorian's beauty; he believes that Dorian's beauty is responsible for the new mode in his art as a painter. Through Basil, Dorian meets Lord Henry Wotton, and he soon is enthralled by the aristocrat's hedonistic worldview: that beauty and sensual fulfillment are the only things worth pursuing in life.

Stefan Zweig’s ‘Collected Stories’ is ranked 4th. Zweig was an Austrian novelist, playwright, journalist and biographer. At the height of his literary career, in the 1920s and 1930s, he was one of the most popular writers in the world. The book was translated by Ara Arakelyan and Margarit Arakelyan.

‘The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas’ is ranked 5th in the list. It is a 2006 Holocaust novel by Irish novelist John Boyne. Unlike the months of planning Boyne devoted to his other books, he said that he wrote the entire first draft of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in two and a half days, barely sleeping until he got to the end.

‘Boys in Zinc’ by Belarusian writer and journalist Svetlana Alexievich is ranked 6th in this week’s bestselling list. Certain of her books won Nobel Prize. Hovhannes Ayvazyan translated the books into Armenia.

Edgar Kostandyan’s ‘Kuku’ novel returns to the list and is ranked 7th.

Spencer Johnson’s ‘Who Moved My Cheese’ is 8th in the list of this week. Published on September 8, 1998, Who Moved My Cheese is a motivational business fable. The text describes change in one's work and life, and four typical reactions to those changes by two mice and two "little people," during their hunt for cheese. A New York Times business bestseller upon release, Who Moved My Cheese? remained on the list for almost five years and spent over 200 weeks on Publishers Weekly's hardcover nonfiction list. It has sold more than 26 million copies worldwide in 37 languages and remains one of the best-selling business books.

‘Animal Farm’ by George Orwell comes next. Animal Farm is an allegorical and dystopian novel, published in Englandon 17 August 1945. According to Orwell, the book reflects events leading up to theRussian Revolution of 1917 and then on into the Stalin era in the Soviet Union. Orwell, ademocratic socialist, was an outspoken critic of Joseph Stalin and, especially after experiences with the NKVD and the Spanish Civil War, he was actively opposed to the controversial ideology of Stalinism. The book is banned in China, North Korea, Burma and a number of Islamic countries.

Young author Narek Galstyan’s ‘Akhparner’ (meaning brothers in Western Armenian) concludes the list. This is the author’s first novel, which presents a history of a family who survived the Armenian Genocide. The book was published by “Antares” publishing house.

YEREVAN BESTSELLER presented by Angela Hambardzumyan

Bookinist, Hay Girk, Edit Print and Zangak book stores were surveyed for the project.