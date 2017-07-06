Armenian exports to EEU increase more than 50%, says minister Tatyana Valovaya

YEREVAN, JULY 6, ARMENPRESS. In 2016, when commercial turnover was decreasing among EEU member states, Armenia’s commercial turnover was growing, Eurasian Economic Commission minister for integration and macroeconomic affairs Tatyana Valovaya said during the July 6 round table discussion entitled “Armenia two years within the Eurasian Economic Union: First results”.

According to her, in 2016 Armenian exports to EEU territory have increased by more than 50 percent, not to mention during a difficult economic situation.

The EEC minister says the statistical data is good, however expectations were higher, for which they want to frankly talk with the government and business representatives to see what must be done in order for Armenia to adapt more rapidly to EEU.