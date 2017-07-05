New footage shows Azerbaijan fires rocket launcher at Armenian posts few meters away from residential area

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Director Arshak Zakaryan has released a video which shows how the Azerbaijanis, using their villages and settlements as human shields, fire rocket launchers towards the Armenian posts, reports Armenpress.

The video has been recorded on July 4, at 20:34, 2017. It clearly shows that the Azerbaijani side fires rocket launcher towards the Armenian posts few meters away from their own settlements. The Armenian side took countermeasures in response to the Azerbaijani fire.

“The Armenian posts have to open fire to eliminate the firing positions. Even if the Azerbaijani reports on killing of civilians in the Azerbaijani village correspond to reality, the Azerbaijani side must bear the entire responsibility”, Arshak Zakaryan said.