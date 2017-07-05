Azerbaijan uses its own people as a shield, says Artsakh President’s spokesman

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan are nothing more than a classical crime and terrorism, Davit Babayan – spokesperson of the President of the Artsakh Republic, told Armenpress commenting on the July 4 Azerbaijani aggression launched in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact.

According to him, the actions of the Azerbaijani side do not fit into any logic since terrorists and criminals are guided by deceitful and illogical ideas rather than by logic.

“This also is added by the scandal according to which Azerbaijan assists terrorists through diplomatic channels: such violations are being made in this background. Of course, this is illogical, but we know that terrorists do not act by logic. They have always received an adequate response from the Armenian side. Now the situation in the border is the same as it happens every day. We have repeatedly said that we will never violate the ceasefire regime first, and our strategy is the active defense”, Babayan said.

The Azerbaijani side blames the Armenian side for opening fires towards their villages, but they deployed their military posts at that direction. Commenting on this, Davit Babayan said the adversary uses its own people as a shield.

“They deploy weapons, arms, especially cannons, artillery in their settlements and open fires towards our posts from there. Even in this case we give counter response only when these military posts are at some distance from civilians and do not cause damage to the people. We know that they have a very rich experience on causing damage to their own people, killing them and then blaming other people for their actions. The most vivid and terrible manifestation of this took place in Khojaly. They killed their own people for power and blamed the Armenian side on this. When there are cases when we give counter response, there is always panic in Azerbaijan”, the Artsakh President’s spokesperson said.

According to him, Azerbaijan injects its people into anti-Armenian ideas in order to distract them from the existing problems making Armenians as a target.

The Azerbaijani armed forces continued violating the ceasefire regime in different sections of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line on July 4. Particularly, in the period of 11:30-11:35 the Azerbaijani troops fired 82 mm mortars (4 projectiles) in the eastern direction of the contact line and anti-tank missiles (3 projectiles) in the same section at about 12:45-12:55. In the southern direction the Azerbaijanis fired 60 mm mortars (3 projectiles) at 13:35, while at the period of 20:20-20:30 the Azerbaijani armed forces fired 5 projectiles from TR-107 multiple rocket launcher from a military position located in Alkhanlu village in the direction of a command post of a regiment located in the southern direction, and at 20:48 3 projectiles were fired in the same direction from 82 mm mortars. The front line units of the Defense Army had no alternative but take retaliatory measures to suppress the enemy's aggressive activity at 20:31-20:40, as a result of which the military position of Azerbaijan in Alkhanlu village was damaged. According to credible information from the relevant services of the Defense Army, the enemy has suffered losses. The Defense Army suffered no casualties as a result of the provocative actions initiated by Azerbaijan.