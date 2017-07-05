Light industry training center to be established in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan met with Anita Travaini, head of the working group of UNIDO project ‘Improving competitiveness of export-oriented industries in Armenia through modernization and market access”, and Giorgio Gadina, international shoe-making and quality expert, to discuss the process of the implementation of the program and the cooperation with the organization, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

“We thank you for the support provided to our Armenian team. We see the Government’s readiness to develop this field”, Anita Travaini said, adding that it’s obvious that the investments in light industry field are increasing. She noted that it is necessary to promote preparation of qualified specialists through joint efforts aimed at developing the field.

The meeting participants also discussed the works of opening of a training center under the project which will be created based on public-private sector cooperation. The center will also provide promotion services for planning and export of shoe-making, as well as services for development of financial management skills. The Minister informed the guests that the Armenian Government currently discusses the opportunities to expand the state assistance tools for the light industry field and proposed them to take part in the discussions.

Minister Karayan and the international experts also discussed the development prospects of separate branches of light industry in Armenia. “Armenia has all the preconditions and the necessary potential for establishment of production in accordance with the European standards. We need to unite our efforts to significantly develop the field”, Suren Karayan stated.

