Armenia’s state budget revenues increase by 32.3 billion AMD

YEREVAN, JULY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s state budget revenues have increased by 7.2% or over 32.3 billion AMD in January-May 2017 compared to the same period of 2016, Armenpress reports citing the Finance Ministry’s January-May state budget report.

The increase is linked with the increase of tax and other revenues.

94.8% of the state budget revenues has been formed at the expense of tax revenues and state fees, 4.5% at the expense of other revenues and 0.7% at the expense of official grants.

In January-May 2017 the state budget entries amounted to more than 455.5 billion AMD tax revenues and state fees ensuring the half-year program by 82.7%. Compared to January-May 2016 taxes and fees increased by 8.4% or 35.4 billion AMD which is mainly related with increase of value added tax, environmental payments, income tax, excise tax and customs duty entries. Compared to the same period of the previous year a growth in terms of all types of taxes has been recorded, whereas in terms of profit tax and state fee decrease has been registered.