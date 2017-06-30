YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/67 – New book ‘Hold my hand: I am afraid’ enters the list

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. The exclusive project of ARMENPRESS entitled ‘Yerevan Bestseller’ brings the top ten bestselling books of Yerevan every week.

Edgar Harutyunyan’s ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ is this week’s bestselling book of Yerevan. This is the second book of the author. ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ is about human relationship, love, friendship and betrayal.

Mark Aren’s ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’ is this week’s 2nd bestselling book.

The story describes the inner world of an Armenophobic Turkish former serviceman, when he, already an old man, suddenly hears a lullaby song that reminds him of his mother and later finds out that the song is in Armenian: realizing his parents were Armenians. He spends his remaining life searching the graves of his parents, without knowing that it was a misunderstanding.

‘The Fault in Our Stars’ is the sixth novel by author John Green, published in January 2012. The title is inspired by Act 1, Scene 2 of Shakespeare's play Julius Caesar, in which the nobleman Cassius says to Brutus: "The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars, / But in ourselves, that we are underlings." The story is narrated by Hazel Grace Lancaster, a sixteen-year-old girl with cancer. Hazel is forced by her parents to attend a support group in the "Literal Heart of Jesus" where she subsequently meets and falls in love with 17 year old Augustus Waters, an ex-basketball player and amputee. The novel is ranked 3rd.

Spencer Johnson’s ‘Who Moved My Cheese’ is 4th. Published on September 8, 1998, Who Moved My Cheese is a motivational business fable. The text describes change in one's work and life, and four typical reactions to those changes by two mice and two "little people," during their hunt for cheese. A New York Times business bestseller upon release, Who Moved My Cheese? remained on the list for almost five years and spent over 200 weeks on Publishers Weekly's hardcover nonfiction list. It has sold more than 26 million copies worldwide in 37 languages and remains one of the best-selling business books.

‘The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas’ is ranked 5th in the list. It is a 2006 Holocaust novel by Irish novelist John Boyne. Unlike the months of planning Boyne devoted to his other books, he said that he wrote the entire first draft of The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas in two and a half days, barely sleeping until he got to the end.

Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Picture Of Dorian Gray’ comes next in the bestselling list of the week. Dorian Gray is the subject of a full-length portrait in oil by Basil Hallward, an artist who is impressed and infatuated by Dorian's beauty; he believes that Dorian's beauty is responsible for the new mode in his art as a painter. Through Basil, Dorian meets Lord Henry Wotton, and he soon is enthralled by the aristocrat's hedonistic worldview: that beauty and sensual fulfillment are the only things worth pursuing in life.

‘The Alchemist’ by Brazilian writer Paulo Coelho is ranked 7th in the list. The novel is about having a dream and the dedication to making it come true, coupled with love, kindness and the ability to recognize a new country.

‘Fahrenheit 451’ by Ray Bradbury takes 8th position. ‘Fahrenheit 451’ is a dystopian novel published in 1953. It is regarded as one of his best works. The novel presents a future American society where books are outlawed and "firemen" burn any that are found. The title refers to the temperature that Bradbury understood to be the autoignition point of paper.

New book enters this week’s bestselling list. Armen Niazyan’s ‘Hold my hand: I am afraid’ book is ranked 9th in the list. The book consists of three parts – stories, thoughts and poems the focus of which is the following: be careful towards human beings, not ignore them who need us.

Francis Scott Fitzgerald’s ‘The Great Gatsby’ concludes this week’s list. It was first published in 1925, and is considered one of the typical works of American literature of the "jazz era".

YEREVAN BESTSELLER presented by Angela Hambardzumyan

Bookinist, Hay Girk, Edit Print and Zangak book stores were surveyed for the project.



