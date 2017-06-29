PM attends opening ceremony of factory producing first solar panels in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 29, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan attended the official opening ceremony of Profpanel LLC’s factory producing first solar panels in Armenia, press service of the Government told Armenpress.

The company operates in the field of production of solar panels in Armenia since 2016 with SolarOn trademark.

The PM toured the factory, got acquainted with the production process, the company programs and development prospects. He was reported that the factory’s annual production capacity reaches about 10 megawatt, the number of workers in case of full production load reaches 50 people. The volume of initial investments comprises nearly 2 million USD. The company also plans to supply solar panels to the domestic market, then to organize export to regional and other countroes.

A mini solar panel with a capacity of 1.5 kW which can produce monthly 200 kWh electricity will cost 1.5-1.7 thousand USD. Since spring of 2017 the company works with testing regime and has already made projects of installing solar panels for production and residential areas.

It’s worth mentioning that during the February 23 session the Government made a decision to exempt the company from customs fee for import of technological equipment and the materials.