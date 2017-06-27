Armenian people do not need to prove their centuries-old history - representative of Kazakhstan’s National Archive

YEREVAN, JUNE 27, ARMENPRESS. Alla Seitova - Director of Film and Photo Documents division of the National Archive of Kazakhstan, speaks with admiration about Armenian architectural structures.

She has arrived in Armenia for the first time to take part in the 18th Forum of Eurasian Regional Division of the International Council on Archives which launched on June 21.

According to her, Armenia and the Armenian people maintained their centuries-old historical heritage in unique way and transferred it to generations.

“In general people in archival field are people who are mostly not working for money: it’s not a business, it’s the idea of maintaining the country’s documentary heritage, and we devote our life and activity to that idea which is to maintain our history. In this sense, I bow to Armenia: the Armenian people do not need to prove their centuries-old history. I have visited several places, and I can say that the architecture breathes and lives here. This was my first visit to Yerevan and I didn’t know it is such a unique city. Life here is completely different, beautiful and Armenians are open people. Evenings are very calm here, elderly people, youth and children are walking very calm. I consider this as a national dignity. Yerevan is unique, it lives with dignity and kindness”, Alla Seitova told Armenpress.

She informed that the National Archive of Kazakhstan is the only specialized archive in the country operating since 1943 which maintains the entire history of the country – war, repression, development and etc.

“We are carrying out interesting projects, for instance expos in metro by better presenting these historical pages. We have a lot of materials dedicated for instance to events such as the 10th anniversary of the Armenian art in Kazakhstan, and the same in Armenia on the Kazakh art”, she said.

Alla Seitova wants the Armenian-Kazakh cooperation to more expand in this field, Armenia and Kazakhstan to implement joint projects since now there are much more opportunities to do that.

“For instance, I dream of creating a joint photo album. If we hold exhibitions, it’s a chance to more broadly present what we have”, Alla Seitova added.