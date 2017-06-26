World Bank’s working group reviews ongoing reconstruction works of electricity infrastructure in Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 26, ARMENPRESS. With World Bank’s financing, the “High-voltage Electricity Networks” Company is carrying out the re-construction works of the Noraduz-Litchk-Vardenis-Vayk-Vorotan 1 overhead electiricty line and the Haghtanak substation.

The task force of Mercy Tembon, World Bank's Regional Director for the South Caucasus visited the abovementioned sites to review the ongoing works.

The press service of High-Voltage Electricity Networks CJSC told ARMENPRESS the Noraduz-Litchk-Vardenis-Vayk-Vorotan 1 overhead electiricty line will be commissioned in autumn. The reconstruction work is carried out by Kalpataru Power Transmission LTD (India).

The 220kW line was commissioned in the 1950s. This important energy line passes through the provinces of Kotayk, Gegharkunik, Vayots Dzor and Syunik – connecting the main energy producing centers of the country – central and southern.

The capacity of the line will reach 310MW.

The Haghtanak substation is being reconstructed by the Russian Kaskad Energo LLC Company, again financed by WB loan resources within the framework of the Electricity Supply Reliability.

The World Bank’s working group, accompanies by Hayk Harutyunyan, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources of Armenia visited the substation and reviewed the reconstruction process.

CEO of High-Voltage Electricity Networks CJSC Arthur Baghdasaryan briefed the WB representatives and the deputy minister that the works are proceeding as expected and in accordance to the schedule.

The reconstruction of the Haghtanak substation is scheduled to be completed in yearend of 2018.

Mercy Tembon was pleased to mention that the works are rather impressive and expressed hope that they will see similar results during their next visit also.