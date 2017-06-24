None of the servicemen’s life who suffered from crash is in danger – details from Vardenis hospital

YEREVAN, JUNE 24, ARMENPRESS. None of the servicemen’s life who suffered from crash by a military vehicle “GAZ -66” is in danger, head of Vardenis central military hospital Yervand Hovhannisyan informed “Armenpress”. “12 servicemen have been taken to our hospital, since rescuers showed first aid to 2 injured who refused to be hospitalized. The health condition of 1 is assessed as severe, condition of 6 is of medium gravity, while all are in stable situation. At the moment no one’s life is in danger. The servicemen in severe condition, who has suffered sternal fracture together with lung injury is being transported to the capital, while the others will receive further medical treatment after relevant examinations”, Yervand Hovhannisyan said, adding that one of the injured is an officer.

On June 24, at 08:31, on the 25th km of Vardenis-Shorzha road “GAZ-66” light utility military truck lost control of the vehicle and abandoned the carriageway falling into a gorge. 14 passengers with various bodily injuries were taken to the military hospital of Vardenis.