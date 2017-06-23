Government grants new privilege for Amulsar gold mine project

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved Lydian Armenia CJSC’s bid on being granted customs duty privilege for imports of technical equipment, raw materials for the Amulsar mine and the enriching plant.

At the Cabinet meeting today, minister of economic development and investments Mr. Suren Karayan mentioned that the privilege would be a serious boost for the implementation of the investment project and creation of new jobs, attraction of investments and local production and exports.

“The company has already invested 44 billion drams, another 180 billion drams are planned to be invested. It is planned to create 2 thousand jobs with an average salary of 500 thousand”, the minister said.