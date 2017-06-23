UK to carry out capacity development program of Armenia’s Parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland will carry out a program in Armenia aimed at capacity development of Armenia’s Parliament, reports Armenpress.

On June 23 Speaker of the Parliament Ara Babloyan and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Armenia Judith Margaret Farnworth signed a letter-agreement based on which the UK government will implement capacity development program of the Parliament.

After the signing ceremony Parliament Speaker Babloyan said they have signed a document which is a launch for new quality cooperation. “The powers assigned to the Parliament of Armenia under the new Constitution and the increase of the role of the Parliament suppose expanding the functions of legislative body, strengthening and improving the capacities of standing committees and staff”, the Speaker said, adding that the Parliament is open for cooperation.

In her turn the UK Ambassador said she is very happy to attend the official signing ceremony of the agreement. “The expanded powers bring with them great responsibility for all members of the Parliament who will become more accountable for the Armenian people on their decision-makings, developing legislative initiatives, as well as controlling the activity of the Government. This is the reason that the UK Embassy in Armenia accepted with happiness the proposal of the Armenian side to strengthen the capacities of Armenia’s Parliament so that the Parliament will more effectively present the interests of citizens, the MPs will work more transparent and will be more accountable and will carry out effective control functions”, she said.

The program will be carried out by the International Center for Human Development in the Parliament. Within the frames of the program it is expected to carry out works with newly elected MPs, standing committees, factions and the staff.