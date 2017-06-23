37-40% of investments volume already implemented - Minister Suren Karayan

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. 37-40% of the volume of investments promised by Armenia’s Government has already been implemented, Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting on June 23, adding that he has no authority to release names since it is a commercial secret, reports Armenpress.

“At the moment the studies of Armenia’s club of investments come to an end. In near future the club will publish the sectors where investments are being made”, he said.

The Minister stated that there is still half year for ensuring the investments volume.

The Government plans to implement 830-840 million investment programs for 2017.