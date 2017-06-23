Armenia’s Economy Minister comments on US Ambassador’s statement

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Economic Development and Investments Suren Karayan assures that people will witness investment growth as a result of steps of the Armenian Government, reports Armenpress.

Commenting on the US Ambassador’s statement according to which if there are free competitive conditions, there will be more investments, the Minister stated that those conditions exist, and steps are constantly being taken to ensure equal competitive conditions.

“Investors will be attracted by making investments in Armenia, they will come to Armenia, will invest and you will see as well”, he told reporters after the Cabinet meeting on June 23.

Asked whether it can be said that there are no monopolies in Armenia, the Minister said: “If we remove natural monopolies, I can surely say yes”.

As for the possibility of investments from the European Union, Karayan added that they held meetings with a number of European partners during which they discussed various investment programs.