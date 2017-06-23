Investments in energy field are of strategic importance for Armenia’s economy - Minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan on June 23 hosted the delegation of Asian Development Bank (ADB) led by Sean O’Sullivan, Director General of the ADB’s Central and West Asia Department, press service of the Ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by ADB Armenia Director Shane Rosenthal.

The ongoing programs in energy field through the assistance of the Bank and the further cooperation prospects were discussed at the meeting.

Welcoming the guests, Ashot Manukyan attached importance to the ADB role in assisting the development of Armenia’s economy and energy field.

“The Asian Development Bank is one of Armenia’s largest investors. The investments made are of strategic importance for the progress of our country’s economy. I am convinced that this cooperation will continue in future as well”, the Minister said.

He presented the process of ongoing programs in Armenia’s energy field which are being carried out together with the Bank, as well as the steps directed for energy market liberalization.

As for the upcoming plans, the sides highlighted the cooperation within the frames of public-private sector partnership. The opportunities to make investments in a number of companies were discussed.

Sean O’Sullivan expressed ADB’s readiness to expand cooperation with Armenia and provide additional assistance.

The meeting was held in perfect atmosphere of mutual understanding. The sides expressed readiness to consider the opportunities of mutual partnership over all the programs discussed at the meeting.