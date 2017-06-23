Healthcare ministry continues hepatitis C treatment program

YEREVAN, JUNE 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian healthcare ministry continues the treatment program for 1000 patients with Hepatitis C with modern medications donated by the Georgian government – sovaldi.

The healthcare ministry told ARMENPRESS 32 medical professionals underwent training for the program.

The new medication enables the effective treatment of Hepatitis C. In some countries, the treatment with this medication reaches up to 80-100 thousand dollars.

Under the program, the medication is provided for free for patients, however the necessary diagnosis and second round of the medication is charged. Healthcare officials contact the patients who are listed in the registry of Hepatitis patients.

It is noteworthy that the second medication is being acquired on a much lower price due to negotiations with the importer, while diagnostics are made with discounts.