Czech Ambassador notes progressing economic relations with Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 22, ARMENPRESS. H.E. Petr Mikyska, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Armenia highly appreciates the Armenian-Czech relations, and said that recently progress has been recorded namely in the economic relations.

“The Armenian-Czech diplomatic relations were established 24 years ago, we will mark the 25th anniversary next year. Two important moments happened in our relations: One being President Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to the Czech Republic in 2014, and the other President Milos Zeman’s visit to Armenia in 2016.

Naturally, in addition to this other important meetings were held between the Speakers of Parliament of the two countries and foreign ministers”, the Ambassador told a press conference, adding that although the Armenian-Czech economic relations aren’t very satisfying, a positive progress has been recorded lately, which the Ambassador link’s with the economic progress of Armenia itself.

He found it joyous that more and more Czech companies are willing to launch industries in Armenia, one being underway already.

The Ambassador added that the cooperation is proceeding positively also in the educational and cultural spheres, “Every year we allocate scholarships to Armenian students. More than 200 students have struggled for these scholarships”, he said.

Speaking about the situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the Czech Ambassador mentioned that he strongly opposes any armed conflict.

“We are against any kind of violations. The OSCE Minsk Group is the only format for the settlement of the issue, which is acceptable by the international community. We live in the 21st century, when negotiations are the only path for solving conflicts peacefully”, he said.